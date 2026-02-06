Lack of policies, apathy blamed for rise in rabies cases, deaths in Kerala

KOCHI: Udayamperoor native Annamma never expected to be bitten by a dog in her home. However, on Friday, she and and her pet dog, along with three others, were attacked by a mongrel, as panic ensued in the region.

“She was in her home around noon. The aggressive mutt entered the house and attacked her and her pet dog. We took her to hospital and informed panchayat officials. The same dog went on to attack several people, including a child, and dogs in the area, raising concern,” said Abi K B, a neighbour. The dog was later found dead and tested positive for rabies.

According to data released by Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh, in response to a question in the state assembly, the number of people seeking medical attention (post-exposure prophylaxis) for rabies in the state has steadily increased – from 2,21,379 in 2021 to 3,69,272 in 2025.

“The rise in the number of cases and deaths is the result of a lack of policies and proper implementation. The local bodies should ensure scientific management of waste and strengthen ABC [animal birth control] units. However, the majority of local bodies have failed to tackle the issue. Rapid urbanisation, changing consumption patterns, and poor waste management have combined to create a favourable environment for stray dogs. Rectifying issues in waste management and implementing the licensing and vaccination of dogs can only tackle the issue,” said M M Abbas, a health activist.