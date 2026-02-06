National Waterway stretch on track for opening this month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant milestone, the state government is set to commission the Akkulam-Chettuva stretch of National Waterway-3 — part of the ambitious Kovalam-Bekal West Coast Canal project — this month. The launch of the 225km stretch from Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram to Chettuva in Thrissur, tentatively scheduled for February 26, is likely to be marked by a seaplane landing at Kadinamkulam Lake.

According to sources, if plans go through, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will arrive at the inauguration venue on a seaplane — a move intended to showcase the potential of seaplane operations on Kerala’s backwaters.

Aimed at creating a navigable inland water corridor to boost transport, tourism, cargo movement and economic growth, the 590km West Coast Canal connects Kovalam in the south to Neeleswaram in the north. It traverses through 11 districts of the state.

To facilitate seaplane landing, stetting up of temporary waterdromes is proposed at Kadinamkulam Lake.

Work progressing rapidly, remaining portions expected to be over by Feb 20

“IndiGo has expressed interest in operating seaplanes in Kerala. This demonstration aims to highlight the feasibility of using backwater stretches, including Vembanad and Kadinamkulam, for such services. We are awaiting a green signal from the chief minister’s office,” an official source said. The proposal, mooted by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), involves the CM flying in by seaplane from Nedumbassery as part of the event.