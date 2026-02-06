National Waterway stretch on track for opening this month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant milestone, the state government is set to commission the Akkulam-Chettuva stretch of National Waterway-3 — part of the ambitious Kovalam-Bekal West Coast Canal project — this month. The launch of the 225km stretch from Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram to Chettuva in Thrissur, tentatively scheduled for February 26, is likely to be marked by a seaplane landing at Kadinamkulam Lake.
According to sources, if plans go through, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will arrive at the inauguration venue on a seaplane — a move intended to showcase the potential of seaplane operations on Kerala’s backwaters.
Aimed at creating a navigable inland water corridor to boost transport, tourism, cargo movement and economic growth, the 590km West Coast Canal connects Kovalam in the south to Neeleswaram in the north. It traverses through 11 districts of the state.
To facilitate seaplane landing, stetting up of temporary waterdromes is proposed at Kadinamkulam Lake.
Work progressing rapidly, remaining portions expected to be over by Feb 20
“IndiGo has expressed interest in operating seaplanes in Kerala. This demonstration aims to highlight the feasibility of using backwater stretches, including Vembanad and Kadinamkulam, for such services. We are awaiting a green signal from the chief minister’s office,” an official source said. The proposal, mooted by Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), involves the CM flying in by seaplane from Nedumbassery as part of the event.
The chief minister is expected to dedicate the Akkulam-Chettuva stretch at a ceremony proposed to be held inside the 330-metre tunnel at Chilakkoor in Varkala. “The seven-minute journey through the Varkala tunnel will feature a light-and-sound infotainment show depicting the history of Travancore and the legacy of Sree Narayana Guru,” the official added.
Solar boats have already reached Kadinamkulam as part of the preparations for the event. “The entire stretch, except for a few portions in Varkala affected by landslips, has been completed. Work is progressing rapidly, and we expect to finish the remaining portions by February 20,” the source said.
Way to future
The 590-km Kovalam-Bekal West Coast Canal connects Kovalam in the south to Nileshwar in north. It traverses through 11 districts
Waterway concept was officially mooted in 2006
After being stalled for years, the project was revived in 2018
In 2021-22, a detailed plan was formulated to study and prepare the masterplan for the canal from Kovalam to Bekal
In 2023, Rs 2,556 crore was approved by KIIFB for various works and processes, including land acquisition, canal rejuvenation and rehabilitation
The 225km Akkulam-Chettuva stretch became the first target for commissioning
The waterway from Kovalam to Bekal is proposed to be developed at a width of 40m and a draft of 2.20m to enable large-scale movement of cargo