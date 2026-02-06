Overcoming challenges, Ann Mookken scripts success in multiple fields
THRISSUR : Winner of silver and bronze medals in 100m swimming and 50m swimming respectively in the Asia Pacific Down Syndrome Federation Games 2026. Gold medal winner in traditional asanas in National Games and Sports Yogasana Championship held in Bengaluru in 2026. Special invitee from Kerala to participate in the National Fashion Show in New Delhi. Won Kerala State Differently Abled Best Creative Girl Child Award in 2024. She is multi-talented and fearless.
Ann Mookken, a Class VIII student at Infant Jesus GHS Aranattukara, was born with Down Syndrome with 70 per cent intellectual disability. Yet, she didn’t allow it to define her life ahead. Today, she is popular as a yoga champion, a budding fashion model and a courageous swimmer.
It was at the age of three that Ann’s parents realised that their child didn’t attain the major development goals that she should have been by the time. Doctor visits and check-ups confirmed Down Syndrome and the journey has not been so smooth since then.
“A decade ago, the awareness we had about Down Syndrome was limited. But so many people supported us with the right advice and necessary care to bring Ann up. Up until the age of five, she didn’t speak anything, but as she grew up, there was nothing left she didn’t try her hand on. Now, she practises rhythmic yoga and even attends international events along with ordinary children,” said Jeen Mookken, Ann’s father, a teacher by profession.
Once Ann catches interest in something she pursues it with vigour. It was during Covid days that her parents introduced her to yoga. “Her low muscle tone became a blessing for her to do yoga with such flexibility and stretch in some postures. However, the flapped foot is a challenge for her to keep balance during some postures. We are working on it as she loved to do it,” said Pincy Paul, a teacher and Ann’s mother.
As parents, Jeen, Pincy and Ann’s elder brother Tharu extend all support to her to pursue her dreams.
“I only wanted her to be independent in life and she is being schooled for the same. Until Covid days, we focused on developing the life skills in her, and academics was important for mathematics calculations, to have an idea about numbers. Her teachers and a group of friends have been supporting her well to understand the concepts and hence she goes to school like other kids.
She loves to interact with other kids and never wanted others to treat her as special. Even for yoga classes, she didn’t like it when we arranged private lessons for her. Her interest developed as classes were held along with other kids of her age,” shared Pincy.
While stage fear used to be a major challenge for children, Ann is totally different. “She loves it when she is the centre of attention on the stage,” added Pincy.
To keep her health intact, Ann undergoes annual check-ups and takes therapy sessions. From swimming to fashion show, wherever she goes, Ann never comes back without a prize. After meeting district collector Arjun Pandian during New Year celebration, she is focusing more on academics now. Ann wants to be a collector and tries to study better to pursue the dream.