Overcoming challenges, Ann Mookken scripts success in multiple fields

Once Ann catches interest in something she pursues it with vigour. It was during Covid days that her parents introduced her to yoga. “Her low muscle tone became a blessing for her to do yoga with such flexibility and stretch in some postures. However, the flapped foot is a challenge for her to keep balance during some postures. We are working on it as she loved to do it,” said Pincy Paul, a teacher and Ann’s mother.

As parents, Jeen, Pincy and Ann’s elder brother Tharu extend all support to her to pursue her dreams.

“I only wanted her to be independent in life and she is being schooled for the same. Until Covid days, we focused on developing the life skills in her, and academics was important for mathematics calculations, to have an idea about numbers. Her teachers and a group of friends have been supporting her well to understand the concepts and hence she goes to school like other kids.

She loves to interact with other kids and never wanted others to treat her as special. Even for yoga classes, she didn’t like it when we arranged private lessons for her. Her interest developed as classes were held along with other kids of her age,” shared Pincy.

While stage fear used to be a major challenge for children, Ann is totally different. “She loves it when she is the centre of attention on the stage,” added Pincy.

To keep her health intact, Ann undergoes annual check-ups and takes therapy sessions. From swimming to fashion show, wherever she goes, Ann never comes back without a prize. After meeting district collector Arjun Pandian during New Year celebration, she is focusing more on academics now. Ann wants to be a collector and tries to study better to pursue the dream.