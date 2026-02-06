Potti walks out of jail; political tussle over Sabarimala gold case row reaches flashpoint

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid continuing political slug-fest over the Sabarimala gold theft, Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused and the first person to be arrested, walked out of jail on Thursday after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to submit the chargesheet in the case within 90 days of his arrest.

The Opposition UDF and the BJP stepped up their attack on the Left front over the development. While the UDF alleged that the accused persons were being released together to destroy evidence, the BJP reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the theft.

The Kollam Vigilance Court granted Potti conditional bail in the case pertaining to the theft of gold from the door frames of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. He had earlier secured bail in the alleged misappropriation of gold from dwarapalaka idols on similar grounds. In the wake of the latest order, Potti was released from the Poojappura Special Sub-Jail by evening.

While granting him bail, the court directed Potti to surrender his passport and barred him from leaving the state without approval.

Ahead of Potti, three co-accused — former Sabarimala administrative officer Murari Babu, former Sabarimala executive officer Sudeesh Kumar, and former administrative officer S Sreekumar — had obtained statutory bail.

Meanwhile, political tussle over the Sabarimala theft row reached a flashpoint with the assembly witnessing a stormy confrontation between the LDF and UDF on the day.