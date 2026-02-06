Seat-sharing talks in UDF run into trouble ahead of ‘Puthu Yuga Yatra’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership’s hope of reaching a swift conclusion to its seat-sharing talks with UDF partners has run into rough weather, with negotiations with the IUML and the PJ Joseph-led Kerala Congress hitting roadblocks. A source said, differences have reportedly emerged over issues ranging from allocation of seats to parties to the ‘Congress’ concern’ over the probable candidates of its allies.

Though discussions were held between leading UDF partners, Congress and League, the two sides failed to arrive at a consensus ahead of the start of the ‘Puthu Yuga Yatra’ led by UDF from Kasaragod on February 6.

“Lack of consensus on key constituencies has forced the leadership to reassess its time-line, even as efforts continue behind the scenes to break the deadlock and arrive at a mutually acceptable formula,” said a Congress leader.

Discussions on swapping League’s Thiruvambady constituency with Congress’ Thavanur were halted after the latter raised concerns over community equations in Malappuram.

The Church is learnt to have favoured a Christian candidate, preferably Malappuram DCC president V S Joy, while both League and Congress leadership are exploring the possibility of allocating the seat to the CMP. In a bid to renew the discussions, the IUML on Thursday sounded out the Congress leadership on the prospect of swapping its Kongad reserved constituency with Congress’ reserved seat Chelakkara.