Senior Congress leader, ex-MLA M Murali passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and a legislator ahead of his time, M Murali, died on Thursday. The 73-year-old represented the Mavelikara constituency for four consecutive terms. The end came at a private hospital in the city where he was undergoing treatment. Murali had moved a record number of private members’ bills in the assembly. Several ideas mooted by Murali in his private bills were implemented by the state, though years later. They include the proposal to form a commission for the elderly on the model of Women’s Commission, formation of a Malayalam University and formation of Kerala Administrative Services cadre on the lines of IAS.

Murali’s political career started during his student days. He held the district-level positions in the Kerala Students Union before becoming its state president in 1980. In his maiden fight to the state legislative assembly, in 1991, Murali defeated CPM veteran S Govindakutty Kurup. He represented the constituency until 2011. In the next assembly election that year, he unsuccessfully contested from Kayamkulam seat.

During his decades-long political career Murali held several positions. He was a director of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises, consultative committee member of the Kerala State Electricity Board and member of Kerala State Youth Welfare Board.