‘Short-staffed’ excise feels heat as Kerala police take lead in drug arrests

KOCHI: A widening gap in drug arrest numbers has started straining relations between the Kochi police and the excise department, with officers from both sides quietly questioning each other’s role in a city battling an expanding narcotics network.

Police data shows that police officers, while handling law & order duties, traffic management and emergency response, have far outpaced their excise counterparts in drug-related arrests over the past two years, a disparity that has triggered frustration within police ranks and elicited explanations from excise officials.

In Kochi city, police arrested 2,475 drug suppliers in 2024. The figure climbed to 3,005 in 2025. In comparison, excise officials across Ernakulam district booked 1,010 and 1,625 drug suppliers, respectively, according to official records. The gap has sharpened tensions on the ground.

“Along with enforcing the NDPS Act, we are burdened with law and order, crime detection, traffic control and public safety,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“Excise does not carry these responsibilities. Despite that, we are registering far more drug cases. Until excise starts booking drug sellers anywhere close to our numbers, this imbalance will remain glaring.” Several cops admitted that the disparity fuels resentment during daily fieldwork. “We are on the streets from morning till night. When the numbers are compared, the frustration is natural,” an officer said.

Excise officials, however, argue that the comparison overlooks the severe limitations under which they operate.

In Ernakulam district, only about 30 excise officers in the rank of sub-inspector and above are authorised to register NDPS cases. These officers share around 23 vehicles. Kochi city faces an even thinner deployment, with just seven such officers and five vehicles assigned to cover the entire urban area.