House a coach, wall a rake! Retired railway man sculpts memories

KASARGOD: A house on Ravaneeswaram-Challingal road would immediately catch the eye of passersby. While the house is modelled after a train coach, the wall is in the shape of a rake hauled by an orange liveried ALCO locomotive, which the Indian Railways had decommissioned two years ago.

T Damodaran, now 77, stumbled into Railways accidentally and became a train inspector before taking voluntary retirement 20 years ago.

Back home, he carried with him the memories of the train. When he constructed a house, he designed the first floor after the coach of Flying Rani, Western Railway's luxury train and the first one he worked on.

He fittingly named it 'Aacha Coach', after his mother Aacha.

"She was the one who wanted me to become a professional and trusted me," Damodaran said.

While this is not the first house modelled after a train, the detailing Damodaran has done is mind-blowing. The 'Aacha coach' and the 'rake wall' have it all, from couplings and springs to wheels. And the highlight: he carved all of them.

"I know these aren't easy for the masons. So, I sculpted them, with cement as the medium," he said.

Born into a family of farmers who leased land to work on, young Damodaran dropped out of his Pre-Degree course while at the Government College in Kasaragod because he realised it didn't fit him.

He then acquired a diploma in mechanical engineering from Kanhangad in 1970. Unsure of his next step, he went to Mumbai with a merchant navy man from his neighbourhood. "He set sail six days later and I didn't know how to survive in Bombay because I was a village lad," Damodaran recalled.