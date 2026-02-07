Kerala HC raps police over protocol as govt confirms Lama’s death

KOCHI: Expressing shock and anger over the tragic conclusion of the case related to the disappearance of Suraj Lama, the Kerala High Court on Friday came down heavily on the police, observing that the Bengaluru native would have been alive had protocol been followed fully.

The observation followed the government’s submission that the DNA report had confirmed that the body recovered from a forested region in Kalamassery in November was that of Lama, who was deported from Kuwait but went missing after arriving in Kochi in October. The division bench observed: “Prima facie, had protocol been fully followed, we are sure Suraj Lama would have been alive today as the police would have realised he was a missing person and would have, perhaps, handed him over to his family.”

Pulling up the cops who probed the missing case, the court directed the Nedumbassery station house officer or the investigating officer to appear in person next Monday with all relevant files.

Asking what exactly the police do after an FIR is filed and what steps are taken to trace a missing person, the court also directed the superintendent of the Ernakulam Medical College, Kalamassery, to release Lama’s body his wife and son.