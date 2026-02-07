Kerala opposition leader Satheesan alleges CPM is indulging in communal appeasement

KASARGOD: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday accused the ruling CPI (M) of indulging in communal appeasement and alleged that its prominent leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier accepted votes of Jamaat-e-islami for winning elections.

The LoP alleged that the Marxist party had tried to appease the minorities till the last Lok Sabha polls, where they faced defeat, following which they started attempts to appease the majority communities.

"But, now, they have lost the support of both the majorities and minorities. They are confused now. They themselves don't know what they are doing or acting now-a-days," the senior Congress leader told reporters here.