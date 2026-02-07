Laws, rules should not create discord between religions, should unify them: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has said that statutes, rules and regulations should not become instruments for creating discord or disharmony between religious, castes or communities, instead they should function as a unifying force.

The observation by the High Court came while dismissing a plea seeking a declaration that entry of two Christian priests into the Adoor Sree Parthasarathy Temple in Pathanamthitta district in 2023 was violative of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act, 1965.

Dr Zacharias Mar Aprem and another priest, were invited to the temple to attend a function in connection with the Sreekrishna Jayanthi celebration on September 7, 2023.

The plea by Sanil Narayanan Nampoothiri, a teacher by profession, had also sought a direction to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the temple authorities to prevent entry of non-Hindus into the Sree Parthasarathy shrine.

A bench of Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar referred to the sacred Sanskrit mantra from the 'Taittiriya Upanishad' -- 'Matru Devo Bhava Pitru Devo Bhava, Acharya Devo Bhava, Atithi Devo Bhava' -- and said that it signifies that mother, father, teacher, and guest are equivalent to God and are to be treated with respect and honour.

The court said that in the instant case, the Christian priests were allowed to enter the temple as guests by the tantri "which is fundamentally distinct from an entry claimed as a matter of right."