LDF, UDF anti-Sanatana Dharma, says Nitin Nabin

KOCHI: Nitin Nabin, who is on his maiden visit to Kerala after assuming charge as the BJP national president, on Friday tried to motivate the party cadre to prepare for the assembly elections and ensure better coordination between alliance partners in the state.

Nabin met leaders of all NDA allies, including BDJS’ Thushar Vellappally and Twenty20’s Sabu Jacob, and sought their opinion on election preparations. He later chaired the BJP Kerala core committee meeting, which decided to finalise the list of candidates in 30 assembly constituencies where the BJP polled more than 35,000 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and December local body polls. The meeting also resolved to launch campaigning without delay.

Addressing booth-level workers from Ernakulam and Alappuzha at Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly, Nabin accused the LDF and UDF of turning anti-Sanatana Dharma and of following politics of appeasement. He said people of Kerala will accept the BJP if it exposes the corruption and appeasement politics of the UDF and LDF.

“The UDF has joined hands with the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami. They are hostile towards temples and even opposed Ramayana recitals.