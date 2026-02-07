Metro man questions Kerala govt over RRTS

KOCHI: Amid the raging debate over two recently announced railway projects in the state, ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan on Friday appeared to add fuel to the fire, questioning the state government’s insistence on a regional rapid transit system (RRTS), terming the move one born out of sheer ignorance or a desire to derail the high-speed railway project. In a statement, Sreedharan, who claims to have been assigned by the Union railway minister to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the high-speed railway corridor, said the concept of RRTS was introduced in the New Metro Rail Policy of 2017.

“This regional rail caters to passenger services within a larger urban metropolitan area, connecting the outskirts to the city centre,” he said, adding, “These services – intended to decongest a city – have a greater number of halts over smaller distances.”

In short, it is nothing but a mass rapid transit system (MRTS) and falls under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, his statement highlighted. “RRTS is not an accepted railway system and therefore, cannot be planned and executed under the legal cover of the Railway Act,” Sreedharan said.

KMRL welcomes RRTS

Meanwhile, Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), welcomed the RRTS proposal and its possible integration with upcoming metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

“While we welcome the suggested integration of RRTS with our metro rail, the DPRs for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode projects do not factor in any such move. Therefore, necessary changes should be made,” Behera told TNIE.

Indeed, both Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode were not planned as light metros, and there are a good number of stops planned for each.