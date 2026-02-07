Kerala

Neglecting culture similar to ignoring mother: Amma

Emphasising the importance of cultural rootedness, she said that true perfection is attained when individuals develop love and respect for their own culture.
The inauguration of the Kerala–Lakshadweep chapter of Youth 4 Nation at Mata Amritanandamayi Math’s Amritapuri Ashram in Kollam on Friday
The inauguration of the Kerala–Lakshadweep chapter of Youth 4 Nation at Mata Amritanandamayi Math’s Amritapuri Ashram in Kollam on FridayPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOLLAM: Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi has said that neglecting Indian culture is comparable to not recognising one’s own mother. Speaking at the inauguration of the Kerala–Lakshadweep chapter of Youth 4 Nation at the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Amritapuri Ashram, she urged the youth to take the lead in preserving and nurturing the nation’s cultural heritage.

Emphasising the importance of cultural rootedness, she said that true perfection is attained when individuals develop love and respect for their own culture. Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Harikumar Radhakrishnan was the guest of honour. Other attendees included Youth 4 Nation founder chairman Prof G S Murthy, national chairman Prof D S Chauhan, national president Lt Gen V K Chaturvedi, Major General P Vivekanandan, P Balakrishnan, Dr Ravindranathan, and Dr Yamuna Kamath.

As part of the programme, a lecture series was also organised on the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri campus. Youth 4 Nation is a non-political national movement aimed at inspiring and constructively engaging university students across India.

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com