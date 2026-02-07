Probe on after cat carcass found hanging from tree in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: The Nallalam police have launched an investigation into the incident in which the body of a stray cat was found hanging from a tree in the Olavanna area in Kozhikode.

The carcass was found hanging from a rope tied to a teak tree located in the courtyard of Shobhana Kayatti Tharayil’s house, at Thodithazham, within the Olavanna panchayat limits. The carcass was first noticed by passersby, who immediately informed the residents.

Following the discovery, the family filed formal complaints with the Nallalam Police and the Department of Animal Husbandry. Acting on the complaint, a police team led by the sub-inspector arrived at the scene on Thursday to initiate legal proceedings.

The police lowered the cat’s body from the tree and completed the inquest. Subsequently, a postmortem examination was conducted under the leadership of Dr Sangeetha, a veterinary surgeon from Cheruvannur.

The police have begun efforts to recover and examine CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify those responsible.

“We are yet to receive the postmortem report from the veterinary surgeon to confirm whether the cat was poisoned before being hanged. However, the police have registered a case under the BNS 325 section and section 11, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” said Biju S V, station house officer, Nallalam police station. “The police take such incidents seriously and the investigation is progressing,” he added.