Samastha urges faithful to be wary of fake Sufi orders

KASARGOD: The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama has urged Muslims to exercise caution against fake Sufi tariqas (orders), which it said distort Islamic scriptures and challenge Sharia laws. A resolution adopted at the centenary conclave of the influential body of Islamic scholars in Kuniya said no Sufi order can exist without Sharia. The self-proclaimed sheikhs who deviate from the path of tasawwuf, or Sufism, are misleading the community, it added.

The organisation also asked the faithful to be vigilant of those who deviate from the path of true Islam. The resolution was moved by Samastha mushawara member Vakkode Moideen Kutty Faizi and supported by Asgar Ali Faizy Pattikkad.

Inaugurating a three-day camp of representatives held as part of the conference, the Grand Mufti of Iraq, Dr Rafi Taha Al-Rifa’i said the century-long glory of Samastha is a living testimony to the prophetic tradition. Scholarly advancement in Kerala is the result of the visionary efforts of E K Aboobacker Musliyar, and the educational revolution created by his successors is truly remarkable.

Over 33,000 members are attending the camp. The session was presided over by the Qazi of Kozhikode, Sayyid Muhammad Koya Thangal Jamalullaili. Prominent attendees included Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, Sheikh Mu’tazz Al-Douri, M T Abdulla Musliyar, K Umar Faizi Mukkam, Panakkad Sayyid Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal, Dr M P Abdussamad Samadani MP, Karnataka assembly speaker U T Khader, and Karnataka Hajj Minister Rahim Khan. Several other scholars and leaders attended the summit, which included ideological sessions and panel discussions.