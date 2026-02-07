SIT questions UDF convenor Adoor Prakash in Sabarimala gold theft case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convenor Adoor Prakash is being questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. He arrived at the Crime Branch office here in the morning after being issued a notice in this regard.

The questioning is based on information suggesting that Prakash had links with the accused arrested in the Sabarimala gold theft. Reports had earlier emerged that he met the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, along with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her residence. The SIT is expected to seek clarification from Prakash on these matters.

Adoor Prakash had told media that he had met Potti on multiple occasions and had attended programmes organised by him, but had no connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran was previously questioned in the case, and there is a possibility that he may be summoned again in the coming days.

Meanwhile, arrests of the accused in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to the gold theft are likely to be delayed. Officials plan to question Unnikrishnan Potti and others next week after completing detailed information gathering. However, the questioning of witnesses who are not listed as accused will continue.

The ED has conducted a detailed examination of Potti’s financial transactions from 2017 to 2025 and has obtained records of land purchases, including properties in Thiruvananthapuram. Assets worth Rs 1.3 crore belonging to Potti had earlier been frozen by the agency.



The ED also questioned Murari Babu and the sixth accused in the case, former administrative officer S Sreekumar, on Friday.