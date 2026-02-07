UDF ready to accept Jamaat-e-Islami support for assembly polls: Satheesan

KASARGOD: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said the UDF would accept the support of Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming assembly elections since they have made it clear that they are not advocating for a theocratic state. Satheesan was addressing mediapersons in Kasaragod on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Puthuyuga Yatra of the UDF from Kumbla. The 30-day rally will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.

The LDF has accused the UDF of legitimising Jamaat-e-Islami for electoral gains. Satheesan said UDF has alternative plans wherever the government has failed and reiterated that the coalition would be strengthened with the support of the IUML to prevent communal forces from exploiting the void.

“The UDF will return to power with over 100 seats, and the next chief minister will be from the Congress. The Communist era is ending and a new era is beginning,” he said.

The Puthuyuga Yatra aims to present the UDF’s vision for Kerala’s future, with 75% of the yatra focused on discussions about development and welfare. Unlike traditional marches, the yatra will feature visual documentation and announcements, he said.