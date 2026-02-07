Wild boar shooting curbs leave farmers, local bodies in a fix

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The latest forest and wildlife department order restricting the shooting of wild boars has put farmers and local self-government institutions (LSGIs) across Kerala in a tight spot. According to the new order, only firearm licence holders enlisted for crop protection or self-defence can be authorised to shoot wild boars. Those holding licences for sports or institutional purposes have been barred from carrying out the task. At present, the state has less than 200 active empanelled shooters involved in killing wild boars.

The order has come as a bolt from the blue for LSGIs who are struggling to arrange shooters to kill wild boars. It is learnt that over 80% of the shooters involved in wild boar killing have sports licences and the order will put a grinding halt to the ongoing efforts to curb wild boar infestations in panchayats and even urban local bodies.

Back in 2020, the state government had issued an order authorising the forest department to kill wild boars destroying agricultural crops and farmlands using licensed guns. In May 2022, the department extended the order authorising LSGI heads to cull wild boars. Since 2020, the forest department culled around 2,700 wild boars. After LSGIs took over the task, until December 2025, nearly 6,000 wild boars were killed.