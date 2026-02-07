With homes for the underprivileged, NSS units give shape to hopes and lives

KOCHI: The day National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Providence College came calling at ward six of Mavoor panchayat in Kozhikode for a camp turned a blessing for 90-year-old Chakki Amma. A widow, Chakki Amma, had no one to rely on and was living in a dilapidated structure she called home. Deeply affected by her plight, the students decided to build a house for Chakki Amma and her five cats.

The plan was to reconstruct the damaged structure. For funds, the students launched a series of programmes that saw them hold a pani puri challenge, set up a ‘thattu kada’ (roadside eatery), organise raffle draws, and seek help from collegemates. Their efforts bore fruit, and four months later, Chakki Amma was handed over the key to her house.