Gangrape at spa in Kerala: Owner alleges crime orchestrated through 'quotation'

TIRUVALLA : A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the rape of an employee at an ayurvedic spa in Tiruvalla. Police have already arrested two members of a six-member gang, who allegedly stormed into the spa, demanded protection money, and sexually assaulted a woman employee at knifepoint.

The case took a fresh twist on Saturday after the spa owner alleged that the crime was orchestrated through a ‘quotation’ arranged by a business rival. Police have since recorded statements from both the survivor and the owner. Authorities are also examining whether the spa was operating in violation of any laws.

A top police officer said measures have been initiated to ensure comprehensive legal assistance for the survivor through the District Legal Services Authority, along with psychological counselling. He added that police are preparing to invoke provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against the prime accused, Subin Alexander, with the aim of placing him under preventive detention.