Hyderabad archbishop Cardinal Poola Anthony becomes first Dalit to head CBCI

KOCHI: Cardinal Poola Anthony has been elected president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), becoming the first Dalit to head the apex body of the Catholic Church in the country. The 64-year-old cardinal, who serves as Archbishop of Hyderabad, was chosen during the 37th general body meeting of the CBCI, marking a historic moment for India’s nearly two crore Catholics.

The election took place at the CBCI’s general body meeting in Bengaluru on February 7, attended by bishops from across India to discuss pastoral, social, and administrative matters.

Alongside the president, new office-bearers were elected for a two-year term. Archbishop Thomas Mar Koorilos of Trivandrum was elected vice-president-first, and Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt of Kottayam as vice-president-second. Archbishop Anil Couto was re-elected secretary general to continue coordinating CBCI’s national initiatives.

The leadership reflects the Church’s ecclesial and liturgical diversity, with representation from the Latin, Syro-Malankara, and Syro-Malabar rites, highlighting CBCI’s inclusive character. The conference also expressed appreciation for the outgoing office-bearers—Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, Archbishop George Anthonysamy, and Bishop Joseph Mar Thomas—for their leadership during the previous term.

A CBCI statement said Cardinal Poola Anthony assumes office at a crucial time, bringing decades of pastoral experience and a strong commitment to faith, justice, and human dignity.