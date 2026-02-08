INTERVIEW | 'In Kerala, people are against wealth creators; just the opposite in Gulf’: Ravi Pillai

Have you seen anglers catching fish with a hook? (smiles). If you give a gift, they’ll certainly return the favour. The invite is given only to such people, not to commoners. All this is business. Nobody gives gifts without any return benefit.

There’s a general criticism about wealth getting concentrated with a few rich people while the number of poor people increases...

How does this wealth creation happen? It’s due to hard work. Be it the Ambanis or the Adanis, they reached the top due to hard work, willingness to take risks, and political support. And they support many families.

How crucial is political support?

We cannot do business here without political support. Without government support, it’s difficult to get approvals, and officials won’t do anything.

Now that electric vehicles are getting popular, what’s the future of the oil industry?

Still, energy is energy. Gas is in high demand even now, and I think it will remain so. In the Middle East, Qatar has the highest gas availability, and there are projects for another ten years.

So, the prominence of the Gulf will continue?

Yes. The Gulf will continue to improve. Now it’s difficult to get a house in Dubai. People from the US and Europe are shifting to Dubai for various reasons, like safety and not having to pay tax. Many of the richest Indians have houses and offices in Dubai.

If Kerala has to grow faster, what should it ideally do?

Getting approvals for projects should be made easier. Now it takes 1-3 years, because of government officials. If we start the same business in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, or Australia, we get approvals in no time. Secondly, in the Gulf and Europe, legislations have been amended to facilitate liberal investment. Here, there’s harassment by officials.

Are you planning any new projects in Kerala?

It’ll be announced soon. A new convention centre and a good hotel will come up in Thiruvananthapuram. It’s likely to be operational within two years. Kerala’s future lies in the hospitality industry.

There were a few controversies regarding the takeover of Leela Palace. What’s the current status?

Controversies are over. We got the property as per the Supreme Court verdict. ITDC bought it from the government by paying the market rate, and later handed it over to another group. We bought it from the Leela Group.

You have had a long business career. Looking back, how do you feel? Have you achieved everything you wanted to?

It was not for mere achievement but for happiness. Any business is for happiness. I could help lakhs of people and their families in whatever way I could. What more do I need? I never check what my bank balance is.

You are someone without a Godfather. Who are you indebted to?

God. Anyone can succeed in business if they have determination and work hard. Investments should be made wisely, only after proper study.

TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Cithara Paul, Anil S, Rajesh Ravi, Vincent Pulickal (Photos) Pranav V P (video)