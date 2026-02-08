Kannur MP K Sudhakaran claims Rahul Gandhi's nod to contest in Kerala assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Congress state leadership’s declared position that no sitting MPs should be allowed to contest the coming assembly elecitons, Kannur MP K Sudhakaran is likely to get an exemption.

The former KPCC chief, who has already declared his intention to contest, told TNIE that the party high command has assured him of a ticket to contest from Kannur assembly constituency. Sources said, besides Sudhakaran, UDF convenor Adoor Prakash and two other MPs have reportedly approached the high command seeking permission to enter the assembly fray.

Sudhakaran said though the party has not officially announced the candidate list, he has been informally given approval by Rahul Gandhi to contest. “I am confident that I will be given a ticket. The high command has given me approval to contest from Kannur,” he told TNIE.

No last-minute change, a few other MPs may also get seats: Sudhakaran

On whether the approval was granted at the time of his stepping down as the party state president, Sudhakaran said: “No. It was some time after that I made the request to Rahul Gandhiji, saying that I wanted to contest the assembly elections. Rahulji himself gave me permission. He told me to ‘go ahead’.”

He further said there won’t be any last-minute changes as “the final word rests with Rahulji himself”. Sudhakaran said he will start the campaign work later.

Sudhakaran confirmed that a few other MPs are also likely to get a chance to contest. “A few others will get it. It’s inappropriate for me to comment on that,” he said.