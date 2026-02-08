Kerala assembly polls: KIFA to field candidates in 30 seats, Peravoor ticket for Alex Ozhukayil

KOCHI: Declaring that the voice of the high range farmers will reverberate in the Kerala assembly, the Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) has decided to field its candidates in 30 constituencies in the state. KIFA chairman Alex Ozhukayil may contest from Peravoor, the constituency represented by KPCC president Sunny Joseph.

With just two months left for the Assembly elections, the association has started educating farmers about the need to stand united to make the political leadership address their woes.

“We have released a 35-point charter of demands to raise the core issues faced by the farming community. We are ready to cooperate with the fronts that are ready to accept these demands and include them in their manifesto,” said Alex Ozhukayil.

“Our slogan is that leaders who forget farmers will not reach the Assembly. We have identified 30 constituencies located in forest fringe areas where human - wild animal conflict has affected the livelihood of farmers. We will hold talks with both fronts and will cooperate will parties who are ready to cooperate,” he said.

The demands include a declaration that wild animals can be killed in self defence, conduct 100 m vista clearance along forest border and install barriers including fences and trenches, control the population of wild animals based on the carrying capacity of the forests, declare adequate compensation for victims of wild animal attacks and translocation of wild animals posing threat to human life.

To revive farming sector, KIFA has demanded implementation of support price based on MS Swaminathan committee recommendations.

The support price should be Rs 250 for rubber, Rs 70 for coconut and Rs 35 for paddy. Other demands include relaxation of Land Reforms Act to allow cultivation in leased land, cultivation of vegetables, fruits and flowers in plantations and raising the land ownership ceiling.