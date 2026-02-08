Kerala has set new model in healthcare with organ transplant hospital, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Kerala Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant hospital in Kozhikode. The ceremony was presided over by officials, including Health Minister Veena George and Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas.

“Kerala has once again set a new model in healthcare by implementing the country’s first exclusive organ transplantation institute. This is Kerala’s most ideal model in the healthcare sector,” said the chief minister.

Organ transplantation surgeries have been increasingly becoming vital in the medical field and the cost of such surgeries in private hospitals is unaffordable. “The same surgery performed at this transplantation institute costs a third less than at major private hospitals and will be bearable to every common man. This institute tries to bring everyone under one umbrella without any inequality”, he added.

Located on the premises of Government Dermatology Hospital, Chevayur, the Rs 500 crore project is being funded by KIIFB, and is being implemented in two phases. In the first phase, it will have 16 operation theatres, ICU, HDU and dialysis centre. The second phase consists of 14 specialised divisions.