Samastha lashes out at ‘Maududian’ ideology

KASARGOD: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has warned against the ‘Maududian’ ideology that is misleading the youth by smuggling in the idea of theocratic state and political Islam. ‘Maududian’ ideology has its origin in the teachings of Islamic scholar Syed Abul Ala Maududi who is the founder of Jama’at e Islami.

A resolution adopted at the centenary conference of Samastha at Kuniya here also cautioned against the pan-Islamic ideology that tries to sabotage the path of peaceful propagation shown by the predecessors.

The resolution called upon the community to see through the divisive agenda and the intellectual aggression unleashed by certain media, which pose as neutral. Samastha exhorted everyone to resist the divisive ideologies by upholding the tradition of tolerance. The fourth day of the Samastha meet marked the National Education Conclave, Cultural Meet and Vishuddhi session.

Addressing the Vishuddhi session, Maulana Abdul Hameed Hazrat, Principal of Vellore Baqiyat Salihat, stated that in an era where distorted ideologies are spreading, it is high time for scholars to intervene in society with ideological commitment. The visions of ancestral scholars are becoming more relevant as exploitative tendencies are increasing across the country.