Samastha urges Kerala govt to bifurcate big districts like Malappuram

KASARGOD: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has urged the state government to restructure some districts and bifurcate big districts like Malappuram, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad. The state can look at the model of Tamil Nadu where 38 districts exist within 39 parliamentary constituencies.

Samastha leader Umar Faizi Mukkam presented the resolution supported by Hyder Faizi Panangangara during the Samastha centenary conclave being held in Kuniya in Kasaragod. The influential body of scholars reasoned that Kerala’s population is growing and administrative challenges are growing too.

The formation of new districts is essential to ensure the efficient functioning of the administration and distribution of resources. For instance, Malappuram has a population of 45 lakh people. The situation is the same in districts like Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam considering their unique geography and transportation problems. With the creation of new districts, infrastructure like civil stations, and hospitals will become more accessible to people. It would also accelerate the economic growth of the backward regions in Kerala. The ruling and opposition parties should come together on this, keeping aside their political differences, and realise the importance of restructuring districts based on scientific studies, urged the Samastha.

The Samastha, in another resolution, urged the state government and authorities of Calicut University to establish a research centre named after Mamburam Sayyid Alawi Thangal who provided spiritual leadership, led social construction and renaissance activities in Malabar.