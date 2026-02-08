Summer may not be harsh this year in Kerala, say weather experts

KOCHI: Though summer has not set in, days have become warmer and the temperature has started soaring across the state.

Experts opine that the maximum temperature may soar around 4 degree Celsius above normal in the coming weeks but summer may not be harsh as the previous year. The rainfall has been sparse over the past three months and certain areas in the state have reported water scarcity.

“Sporadic rains in connection with easterly winds can be expected occasionally in the coming weeks. However, IMD’s outlook for February indicates that the rains will be less than usual. Minimum temperatures will be mostly normal in Kerala except over hills, where it will be slightly below normal,” said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Kerala director Neetha K Gopal.

“The maximum temperature will be mostly normal or slightly above normal in February. However, southern parts of the state may experience below normal maximum temperatures. Forecasts indicate the Pacific Ocean temperatures will be normal till April. Hence, abnormal rise in temperatures like in 2024 may not happen in 2026,” she said.

While forecasting a normal summer, oceanographers have raised concerns that the monsoon may be affected as there are chances of El Nino setting in during the latter half of 2026. “As per reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), La Nina, the cold phase of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle, is prevailing which means sea surface temperature in the Pacific Equatorial sea remains below average.

However, forecasts indicate La Niña is expected to weaken early in 2026, with a strong likelihood of a transition to ENSO-neutral conditions during January–March,” said National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) emeritus scientist S Prasannakumar.