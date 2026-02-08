UDF in dilemma as CK Janu's JRP seeks two key Wayanad seats

KALPETTA: As the high-stakes battle for the UDF bastion of Wayanad intensifies, dramatic scenes are unfolding within C K Janu’s Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) following conflicting statements regarding seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly elections.

On Saturday, the JRP district leadership held a defiant press conference at Kalpetta, issuing a bold ultimatum: if the UDF fails to allot the Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery seats, the party will contest independently.

The party’s district leadership, led by vice-president A Chandunni, accused the UDF of backtracking on earlier promises.

“The UDF leadership had assured us two seats when we joined the alliance. However, recent indications suggest they are retreating from that promise and attempting to deny us our rightful representation,” Chandunni said.

He declared that “C K Janu herself will be the candidate in Mananthavady” in such an eventuality.

However, the situation took a sharp turn when Janu, the founder of JRP, later distanced herself from the district leadership’s statements. Clarifying that no official decision has been made to contest independently, Janu described the ultimatum as a reflection of “local sentiments” and regional frustrations.

Despite the friction, she remains firmly optimistic about her place within the coalition, stating, “We are hopeful that they will consider us. Looking at the current situation, there is no reason or issue for them not to”.