A swing seat where power equations shift with every election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Vattiyoorkavu, electoral loyalty has never been set in stone. Carved out as an assembly constituency post the 2008 delimitation, this seat in Thiruvananthapuram has since evolved into a political swing zone, where voters have consistently re-evaluated their choices in tune with changing political moods and emerging power equations.

In the 2011 assembly election in the newly-formed constituency, Congress heavyweight K Muraleedharan emerged victorious, securing over 50% of the votes polled. However, the 2014 Lok Sabha election was a landmark in Vattiyoorkavu’s political trajectory. The BJP-led NDA’s vote share saw a phenomenal three-fold increase, from 11.98% in 2011 to 37.05%, and O Rajagopal took pole position in the assembly segment, signalling the BJP’s growing footprint in the constituency.

In the 2016 assembly election, Vattiyoorkavu swung back to the UDF, bucking the statewide LDF wave.

Though Muraleedharan retained the seat, his vote share dropped by nearly 13%, even as the NDA finished second. The assembly segment again backed the UDF in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, with the NDA narrowly missing pole position by around 3,000 votes.

The inflection point came in the 2019 bypoll, necessitated by Muraleedharan vacating the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara. LDF’s V K Prasanth wrested Vattiyoorkavu, pushing the NDA to third place. In 2021, Prasanth was re-elected amid an LDF resurgence, with the NDA bouncing back to second position. The 2024 Lok Sabha election saw Vattiyoorkavu once again tilting heavily in favour of the NDA that recorded its highest ever vote share of 41.7% in the assembly segment.