After over 11 years of delays, Cochin cancer centre opens a new horizon

KOCHI: Following over 11 years of planning, development, delays and issues, the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) is finally becoming a reality. The facility, which aims to provide comprehensive care for cancer patients in central Kerala and improve cancer research in the state, will be opened to the public on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the centre.
The project was initiated by the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, aiming to make cancer care and treatment more accessible in the region.
“In the north we have the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC), and the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in the south. Dr Sanil Kumar initiated a discussion with Justice Krishna Iyer and M K Sanoo about establishing the centre. We launched a campaign and spoke to people’s representatives, and the foundation stone was laid in August 2014, but the project did not take off,” said Pradeep Kumar, a member of the movement, recalling the contributions of prominent persons who took up the challenge to set up CCRC.
Outpatient services were opened in November 2016. The project was revived in 2018, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laying the foundation stone for the main building near Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (Kiifb) allocated Rs 385 crore for the project. However, following issues with contractors, collapse of the building, among others, the work was stalled.
“The first phase of operations with around 100 beds is scheduled for this month. The centre will have a total of 451 beds. It will also have 12 operation theatres, 84 OP consultation rooms, 16 lifts and other facilities. State cabinet approval has been accorded for 159 new posts (academic and non-academic) to staff the facility,” Minister for Law and Industries P Rajeeve said recently.
Work was resumed in 2021 under the supervision of Inkel Ltd, a public private partnership (PPP) initiative promoted by the Kerala government.
“Since 2014, we have been coordinating with the state and Union governments for establishment of the cancer centre and funding. CCRC was one of the project proposals of the Kochi urban development committee. Though the project was delayed, we have set up a centre with state-off-the-art technology and facilities,” he added.
The centre is also expected to enhance cancer research and improve facilities in central Kerala. “Cancer cases are on the rise in the state. We still need to identify the cause and come up with advanced treatments. Along with providing treatment to patients at an affordable cost, we need to make CCRC a research hub, carrying out studies and research to develop therapies, advanced diagnostics, and effective treatment options. We need the best doctors and staff at CCRC to make it a cancer research hub,” Pradeep said.