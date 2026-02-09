After over 11 years of delays, Cochin cancer centre opens a new horizon

KOCHI: Following over 11 years of planning, development, delays and issues, the Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) is finally becoming a reality. The facility, which aims to provide comprehensive care for cancer patients in central Kerala and improve cancer research in the state, will be opened to the public on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the centre.

The project was initiated by the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, aiming to make cancer care and treatment more accessible in the region.

“In the north we have the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC), and the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in the south. Dr Sanil Kumar initiated a discussion with Justice Krishna Iyer and M K Sanoo about establishing the centre. We launched a campaign and spoke to people’s representatives, and the foundation stone was laid in August 2014, but the project did not take off,” said Pradeep Kumar, a member of the movement, recalling the contributions of prominent persons who took up the challenge to set up CCRC.

Outpatient services were opened in November 2016. The project was revived in 2018, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laying the foundation stone for the main building near Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (Kiifb) allocated Rs 385 crore for the project. However, following issues with contractors, collapse of the building, among others, the work was stalled.