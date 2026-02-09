As summer sets in, Kerala Disaster Management Authority issues advisory, urges caution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the rise in temperature, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Monday issued an advisory urging extreme caution in the coming days.

The KSDMA has urged the public to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm as chances of heat-related events, including sunstroke and sunburns, are high.

KSDMA has come up with the advisory even before the official announcement of the arrival of summer by the MET department.

The directions listed in the advisory include:

1. Drink clean water, keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty

2. Avoid intake of alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated drinks during the day

3. Always wear loose fitting and mild coloured cloths. Use a cap or umbrella while going out in the sun

4. Educational institutions should ensure clean drinking water for the students and should provide drinking water in exam halls.