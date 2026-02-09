As summer sets in, Kerala Disaster Management Authority issues advisory, urges caution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the rise in temperature, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Monday issued an advisory urging extreme caution in the coming days.
The KSDMA has urged the public to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm as chances of heat-related events, including sunstroke and sunburns, are high.
KSDMA has come up with the advisory even before the official announcement of the arrival of summer by the MET department.
The directions listed in the advisory include:
1. Drink clean water, keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty
2. Avoid intake of alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated drinks during the day
3. Always wear loose fitting and mild coloured cloths. Use a cap or umbrella while going out in the sun
4. Educational institutions should ensure clean drinking water for the students and should provide drinking water in exam halls.
5. The most vulnerable population, including elderly people, pregnant women, children, differently-abled and those with health issues should strictly avoid sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.
6. Those delivering food on two-wheelers should take adequate precautionary measures while venturing out between 11 am and 3 pm.
7. Those doing hard labour including construction workers, farmers, and street vendors, should take breaks during the day.
8. Avoid leaving animals out in the sun, and keep water for birds
9. Include more green vegetables and fruits in the diet.
10. Avoid keeping children or pet animals inside parked vehicles
11. Those experiencing discomfort should immediately rest and get medical help.