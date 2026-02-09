Astrologer booked under POCSO for sexually assaulting girl on pretext of 'exorcism' in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Puthoor police in Kollam have registered a case against an astrologer following a complaint that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl under the pretext of performing an exorcism.

The accused has been identified as Rajan Babu, also known as VS Murari Thantri, a native of Vendar in Kollam. He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is currently absconding.

According to police, the girl and her mother had earlier approached Rajan Babu seeking astrological guidance. He allegedly convinced them that the family's troubles were caused by a malevolent spirit that had possessed the girl and claimed that it could be removed through an exorcism. Acting on his assurance, the mother and daughter visited his residence in Vendar on Sunday.