Atheism and extreme individualism threaten society, says Samastha

KASARAGOD: The Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, on the final day of the conclave, passed a resolution urging people to reject individualistic and atheistic life perspectives. Leaders expressed concerns about the spread of new life perspectives that prioritise worldly pleasures and absolute individual freedom, breaking the boundaries of religion and traditional values.

The resolution said that under the guise of “My right, my choice,” atheism and liberalism are attempting to pollute the thoughts of the younger generation by challenging divine laws and family systems. Such ideologies that abandon morality in the name of modernity will ultimately lead to individual isolation and social collapse, it said.

Society must intellectually and ideologically resist these tendencies that ridicule faith and believers under the cover of rationalism and pseudo-science, the resolution stated, asking society to unite for this cause.

Some of the other important resolutions passed included three days of holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha so that people living away from families can come together and also to not schedule examinations on Friday in respect of the Jumua prayers.

Samastha also urged the government to establish an Arabic and Foreign Language university in Kerala. The outfit stressed that healthcare is not a business; rather, a right guaranteed by the Constitution. So, the governments must address the undesirable trends in the medical field, it urged.

‘Wish for nat’l-level Samastha’

Samastha president Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal said delegates from other states like Telangana expressed a wish for a national-level Samastha body. “Much deliberations have to be done for an All-India Samastha, but we would think about it,” he said.