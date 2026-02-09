Citing polls, Ramesh Chennithala urges key invitees to shun Kerala govt event

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and party’s working committee member Ramesh Chennithala has urged economist Amartya Sen, historian Romila Thapar, nutrition expert Dr Shakuntala Thilsted, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi MP to reconsider their participation in a conference organised by the state government.

In his open letter, Chennithala termed the conference as a “carefully choreographed” effort by the government in the wake of the upcoming assembly election.

The ‘International Conference on Development and Democracy’ is scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on February 15. In his letter, Chennithala said his opinion should not be viewed as a partisan political voice, but as one from a concerned citizen and legislator who admired the distinguished scholarship, public contributions and commitment to democratic values of the invitees. Because of the immense moral and intellectual authority associated with their presence, he felt compelled to address them publicly.