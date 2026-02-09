Fight communalism and theocratic state: CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Samastha meet

KASARAGOD: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that everyone should join in the fight against the ideology of a theocratic state and communalism.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Centenary International Grand Conference of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama at Kuniya in Kasaragod district, the chief minister pointed out that the efforts of the forces that want to impose an ideology of one nation, one culture, and one language can be resisted only by strengthening secular platforms. It may be recalled that the Samastha conference had adopted a resolution against the ideology of the theocratic state propagated by the Jama’at-e-Islami.

Pinarayi said the answer to communalists cannot be another form of communalism. “All secular forces should join hands in the effort to thwart the agenda of the communalists,” he said.

The chief minister said there are two kinds of Renaissance. “The European variety of Renaissance failed to achieve its goals because it questioned the validity of religions. The Renaissance in Islam is intellectual in its content and Prophet Muhammad himself was the leader of the Renaissance,” he said.

Pinarayi said the Muslim scholars in Kerala led the fight the against colonial aggression by ensuring the participation of both Hindus and Muslims. Even before Mahatma Gandhi could bring them together in the independence movement, there were people like Mamburam Thangal who fought against colonial forces and rallied these two communities under one fold to fight the British, he said.