Human-wildlife conflict deaths lowest in decade, says Kerala govt data

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Human-wildlife conflict fatalities in the state dropped to 43 in 2025-26, the lowest in a decade since 2016-17. The conflicts claimed 144 human lives in Kerala in the 2016-17 fiscal, data from the forest department showed. The highest toll, 147, was reported in 2018-19.

The most major drop was registered in snakebite deaths, from 119 in 2016-17 to 18 in 2025-26 as of Saturday. Officials attributed the decline to growing public awareness and better use of the SARPA app.

Though snakebites mostly occur in non-forest areas, these are included under human-wildlife conflicts as compensation for snakebite fatalities is provided by the forest department. There were 34 snakebite deaths each in 2023-24 and 2024-25. The year 2018-19 reported 123 deaths due to snakebites, the highest in the decade.

Meanwhile, human lives lost to conflicts with elephants dipped from 23 in 2016-17 to 18 in 2025-26. The most elephant-related fatalities, 35, were reported in 2021-22. Officials said solar fences, early alerts and closer habitat monitoring made a difference.