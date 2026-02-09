Hump-nosed pit viper bites expose Kerala's antivenom gaps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has raised alarm over the limited effectiveness of antivenoms sourced from other states against certain snake species unique to the state.

While polyvalent antivenom currently administered in hospitals – sourced from Tamil Nadu – works against the “big four” venomous snakes (Indian cobra, Russell’s viper, common krait, and saw-scaled viper), officials admit it fails to address bites from other dangerous species found in the Western Ghats.

Bite cases involving these snakes are causing concern among authorities, and plans are under way to develop antivenoms tailored to the state’s needs, according to details from a meeting of top forest officials and the Chief Minister’s Office accessed by activist Kulathoor Jaisingh.

Assistant Conservator of Forest and Sarpa State Nodal Officer Y Muhammad Anwar confirmed that no effective antivenom exists for the hump-nosed pit viper, a snake responsible for hundreds of bite cases annually in the state.

“Antivenom is not available for hump-nosed pit viper. We have a lot of bite cases,” he said.