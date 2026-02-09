Hump-nosed pit viper bites expose Kerala's antivenom gaps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has raised alarm over the limited effectiveness of antivenoms sourced from other states against certain snake species unique to the state.
While polyvalent antivenom currently administered in hospitals – sourced from Tamil Nadu – works against the “big four” venomous snakes (Indian cobra, Russell’s viper, common krait, and saw-scaled viper), officials admit it fails to address bites from other dangerous species found in the Western Ghats.
Bite cases involving these snakes are causing concern among authorities, and plans are under way to develop antivenoms tailored to the state’s needs, according to details from a meeting of top forest officials and the Chief Minister’s Office accessed by activist Kulathoor Jaisingh.
Assistant Conservator of Forest and Sarpa State Nodal Officer Y Muhammad Anwar confirmed that no effective antivenom exists for the hump-nosed pit viper, a snake responsible for hundreds of bite cases annually in the state.
“Antivenom is not available for hump-nosed pit viper. We have a lot of bite cases,” he said.
Kerala records between 3,500 and 4,500 snakebite cases every year, with about 30% caused by venomous species. Of these, roughly 335 cases are attributed to hump-nosed pit viper bites.
Experts warn that treatment is complicated: the venom prolongs clotting time like a viper bite, but antivenom remains ineffective even at high doses.
“There will be a temptation to give anti-snake venom. But it will not work. Even if you give 20-30 vials it won’t be effective,” explained Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of pediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram.
To tackle the crisis, the forest department is pursuing plans to develop and produce antivenom within Kerala, with discussions under way to involve Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in Alappuzha.
Officials are also exploring alternative production models to make the initiative economically viable, including talks with one of the six major companies currently engaged in antivenom production.
Mission Sarpa
Mission Sarpa intensifies the production and distribution of anti-venom to eliminate snakebite fatalities, while Mission Knowledge, in partnership with KFRI, TBGRI, and the Wildlife Institute of India, studies behavioral changes in wildlife due to climate change and other factors contributing to conflicts
Snakes in Western Ghats with no anti-venom available
Hump-nosed pit viper
Malabar pit viper
Bamboo pit viper
Large-scaled pit viper
King cobra