Kerala to partner with UK’s King’s College on Parkinson’s research

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George announced that the state will collaborate with King’s College London on Parkinson’s disease research. The partnership will include fellowship programmes for doctors and training opportunities for young researchers.

Speaking at the 6th International Annual Symposium on Parkinson’s Disease 2026, the minister said the initiative will strengthen global research ties, improve awareness of non-motor symptoms and enhance patient care. She expressed concern over the rising incidence of Parkinson’s among younger people.

King’s College Hospital CEO Kimberly Pearce launched the Parkinson’s Disease Non-Motor Group (PDNMG-I) and pledged joint research efforts with the Government of Kerala. The symposium was organised by the state health department along with Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the National Health Mission and the Parkinson’s Research Alliance India (PRAI).

Global experts from the UK, Sweden, Poland and India addressed the event, which saw participation from over 150 doctors. King’s PRAI also announced an international visiting fellowship programme and presented new approaches for dopamine delivery.

