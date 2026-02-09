Norka to add US, China to student migration portal in second phase

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of ensuring safe migration of Malayali students to foreign countries, Norka Roots – a state government institution under the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs – is planning to introduce new countries, including the USA and China, as part of its recently launched Student Migration Portal.

Currently, the portal includes detailed information on the UK, Germany, Canada, New Zealand, and Eastern European countries. According to Norka officials, information on new countries and more courses will be brought out as the second phase of the portal, initial discussions of which have already begun.

“Despite the recent trend of student migration to Canada and European countries, the USA remains a top priority for students. China is also one of the most sought after countries for medical aspirants, because of which we are planning to introduce both,” a top official from Norka told TNIE. Officials also added that these countries could not be included in the first phase due to technical delays.