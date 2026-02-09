Rs 1 lakh prize for Milma’s reel contest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (TRCMPU) has announced a reels challenge for the public with the theme ‘Pure Milk, Milma Milk’. The best reel will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will be awarded Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Participants are required to create innovative and engaging reels of not more than one minute. Entries should be sent to trcmpu.ads@gmail.com, with the last date for submission being February 15. Selected reels will be featured on Milma’s official social media platforms.

According to a statement, participants may explore themes such as Milma’s uncompromised commitment to milk quality, hygiene standards followed during procurement and distribution, its presence in family occasions, the quality of its ice creams and focus on healthy and nutritious products. For details, visit www.milmatrcmpu.com