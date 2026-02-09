‘SNDP-NSS unity move not politically motivated’

KOCHI: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Sunday said there is no political motive behind the initiative he took for the unity of the Nair Service Society and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam.

Responding to questions about his move to bring the SNDP Yogam, which represents the Ezhava community, and the NSS, of the Nair community, closer, he said the matter does not call for further media scrutiny. “The move was not aimed at elections. We have discussed this earlier, too, when it was not election time,” he said.

Vellappally said the Ezhava community is devoid of political leanings. “Our community has members of all political parties. The SNDP neither takes any stand in elections nor directs its members to do so. It is for the board to meet and decide on any such stance. If the situation demands, we will decide after the declaration of the election and announcement of candidates,” he added.

Calling the Sabarimala gold theft case an election stunt, he said it is unlikely to have any major impact on the assembly polls. “Political parties should not be blamed for the Sabarimala case. Leaders from both fronts may have had personal connections with the mastermind and others involved. We cannot blame political parties for that,” he said.