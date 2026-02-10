AI breathes new life into classic school poems with rhythmic recitations in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poetry is experienced before it is understood. The rhythm and cadence of a well-crafted recitation can create a magic world in which words jump out of the page and reel in listeners.

Few moments rival the attention of a classroom when a teacher brings a poem to life.

As students trace each line in their textbooks, the verses slip easily into memory. Now, an initiative is attempting to recreate that feeling with the help of technology.

Poems in school textbooks published from 1957 and 2025 are being presented with the help of artificial intelligence and posted on the Facebook page ‘Thettadi Mag’.

The project employs Suno AI to identify the metre and rhythm of each poem and compose matching tunes and recite them.

Around 25 poems have been uploaded so far, with plans to expand the collection to 50 in the initial phase.

Udayan, a teacher at Govt VHSS Mancha, Nedumangad, and the person behind the initiative, said the effort is meant to help readers reconnect with poems they may have forgotten. “This is an attempt to help them recollect and reconnect,” said Udayan.

The collection features well-known works, including Kalankamatta Kai by Balamani Amma, Yathra Vachanam and Lokame Yathra by Sr Mary Banenja, Nammude Rajyam by Thirunainar Kurichi Madhavan Nair, Aaru Nee? by Kadathanattu Madhavi Amma, Poombatta by G Sankarakurup, Alappuzha Vellam by Anitha Thampi, Cycle Chavittan by PP Ramachandran, Njanalla by Lalitha Lenin, Pookkalam by Changampuzha, Ambili by Kumaranasan, Swathanthryam Thanne Jeevitham by Vallathol, and Gandhithodalmala by Anwar Ali.