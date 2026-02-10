Congress, CPM brace for BJP's rising influence in Kerala's Tripunithura

KOCHI: Once the capital of the erstwhile kingdom of Kochi, Tripunithura reverberates with dance, music, and drama.

The Hill Palace Museum, the colourful festivals of Poornathrayeesa temple, the grand palaces, the colleges of classical arts, and the Carnatic music festivals showcase the vibrant heritage of the temple town.

The assembly constituency of Tripunithura, which constitutes a portion of Kochi corporation, the municipalities of Tripunithura and Maradu, and the grama panchayats of Udayamperoor and Kumbalam, reflects a rich blend of different cultures and faiths. It is the prominent Ezhava community that holds sway in Tripunithura, while Nairs and Dheevaras too have a significant presence. Scheduled castes, Muslims, Syrian Catholics, and Latin Catholics are concentrated in certain pockets.

The recent victory in Tripunithura municipality has ignited hopes for the BJP, hoping to win the constituency. But the reality is that the party has only around 30,000 votes and will need to double the vote base to defeat the two major fronts. Former minister and senior Congress leader K Babu, who represented the constituency for six terms, has significant influence at the grassroot level, which has helped the UDF to win the seat despite the strong influence of the CPM. Though M Swaraj had beaten Babu in 2016, the latter was able to reclaim his bastion in 2021, however, with a slender margin.

The Communist Party has a strong presence in Udayamperoor and the Palluruthy area of Kochi corporation. However, the recent local body elections have proved that the Congress still holds sway in these areas.