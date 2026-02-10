Congress says it acquired land for Wayanad landslide victims in four months while state government took a year

WAYANAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan on Tuesday claimed that the Congress took only four months to acquire land for building houses for the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide victims, while the state government took a year for the same purpose.

Satheesan said that the party initially had no plans to acquire land, as it was to be provided by the state government to build 100 houses.

"However, the state government, at the last moment, informed us of its unwillingness to do so, and therefore we had to acquire land on our own," he claimed while speaking to reporters here.

The July 2024 landslides in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala area of Wayanad claimed over 200 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes.

He further said that the party had acquired around 3.5 acres of land and was in the process of completing the registration of another parcel of land nearby.

"Once that is completed, we will hold the foundation stone-laying ceremony, after which construction will commence. It took us only four months to acquire land, while the government, with all its paraphernalia, took a year. So where was the delay on our part?" he asked.