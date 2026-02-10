Health should be priority, responsibility: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that centres like Cochin Cancer and Research Centre (CCRC) should function as health hubs that can help create awareness among the public.

“Health and disease prevention should be considered a personal priority. Though we have many accomplishments in the health sector to be proud of, we are also facing several challenges.

Communicable diseases, zoonotic diseases and lifestyle diseases are on the rise. Most cancer cases can be prevented through lifestyle modifications,” he said, adding that the Kerala cancer control strategy, through vaccines and early detection programmes, aims to control the rising cancer cases.

He was inaugurating the CCRC, the comprehensive cancer care and research centre in Kalamassery, which will be a solace to patients in central Kerala.

The construction of CCRC phase I was completed at a cost of Rs 449 crore, allotted by KIIFB. In the initial phase, the facility will function with a 100-bed capacity. Health Minister Veena George, presided over the event.