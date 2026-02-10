Kerala's Mattannur records hottest temperature in India at 38.4 degrees Celsius

KANNUR/T’PURAM: Mattannur in Kannur was the hottest place in the country last Saturday (February 7), with mercury touching 38.4 degrees Celsius, even before the onset of summer in the state.

The sweltering temperature was recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Kannur International Airport in Mattannur. As per the IMD, the district has been reporting high temperatures over the past few days. Mattannur had experienced unusually high temperatures during the same period last year.

In fact, rising temperatures have already been reported in various parts of Kerala. IMD data said weather stations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi airport, Kozhikode, and Kottayam recorded max temperatures around 2 degree Celsius above normal on several days. Observations from IMD and ICFOSS stations also show that temperatures in multiple districts have already crossed the 36 degrees Celsius mark.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) official Rajeevan Erikkulam said high temperatures in February was a common phenomenon in midland regions.