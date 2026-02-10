KSDMA proposes heat protocols for election rallies amid rising temperatures

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With elections approaching, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has proposed framing special safety guidelines for political rallies, public gatherings, and large events. Even before IMD releases its official summer outlook for 2026, KSDMA issued an early heat warning on Monday.

A senior KSDMA official said the state already has a crowd management protocol, but it is inadequate for Kerala’s humid conditions. “Heat must be integrated into the protocol. There should be adequate shade, availability of drinking water, and a medical team on site to provide first aid. Being an election year, outdoor events will increase, and we are awaiting government approval,” the official said.

The move follows recent overcrowding-related mishaps at musical programmes and other mass events, raising concerns over crowd control and public safety during the peak campaign season.

According to a multi-model probability forecast by the International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI), which is part of Columbia University in the United States, across India and South Asia are expected to remain above average during the February-April period of 2026.

Global climate indicators suggest that the ongoing La Nina phase is likely to weaken, transition into a neutral state, and subsequently develop into an El Nino phase. This shift could influence seasonal weather patterns over the Indian subcontinent. “Experts warn of a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon and a possible extension of the summer season,” a KSDMA official said.