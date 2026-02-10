Low risk, high profit: Amid rising taxes, fake cigarettes flood Kochi

KOCHI: While the government continues to raise taxes to discourage smoking, an unintended underground economy is flourishing — counterfeit cigarettes.

A TNIE investigation has found that smuggling networks are exploiting India’s steep tobacco taxes to push fake Indian cigarette brands into Kerala, with Kochi emerging as a key transit and consumption hub.

Many of India’s most popular cigarette brands are being illegally manufactured abroad at less than half the market price. These counterfeit cigarettes are produced in unregulated factories in Indonesia, South Korea and Cambodia. For Kerala, Cambodia has emerged as the principal source.

Despite repeated crackdowns by customs, the supply chain remains resilient. Smuggled cigarettes continue to reach tea shops, kiosks, and bars across Kochi.Customs officials said smugglers increasingly prefer cigarettes as the risk involved is relatively low while profit margins are exceptionally high.Though cigarette smuggling carries hefty fines and imprisonment, what attracts smugglers is the margin of profit.

A senior Customs official said, “In the case of gold, the investment cost is very high, and losses are heavy if a carrier is caught.Cigarettes are different.” Officials explained that a single 40-kg check-in luggage can carry cigarettes worth around `15 lakh.Since these are manufactured illegally without paying tax, the profit can be more than double the investment. Even if a consignment is seized, smugglers are often able to recover losses through subsequent shipments.Unlike narcotics or gold,cigarette smuggling is widely perceived as a low-risk offence, \encouraging networks to use regular passengers, including women, as carriers.

Seizures reveal scale

Data from Kochi airport highlights the magnitude of the problem. During the 2024-25 financial year, customs seized cigarettes worth `8.7 crore. From April 2025 to January 2026, seizures totalled another `1.45 crore. “A major chunk of the seizures involved counterfeit Indian brands and foreign cigarettes without statutory pictorial health warnings,” a customs official said.